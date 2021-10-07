Search

07/10/2021

Kilkenny named as one of world's most luxurious cities, study reveals

Kilkenny Castle

Reporter:

Mary Cody

New research reveals the top 20 cities around the world that offer the most luxury per square kilometre, from designer label stores to 5* hotels and Michelin restaurants and Kilkenny is in seventh place.

The study, conducted by Money.co.uk, has analysed the number of luxury venues in a city and cross-referenced the total with the size of the city, to find out where in the world is truly the most lavish.

Paris tops the list for luxury venues per square kilometre, and also comes out top when simply looking at the combined number of luxury venues regardless of city size. With a total of 427 Michelin-star restaurants, 108 stores from the world’s 10 biggest luxury designers and offering 95 hotels with a five-star rating, the capital of France takes the crown as the world’s most luxurious city. Known as ‘The City of Light’ thanks to its illuminated boulevards and the sparkling Eiffel Tower, Paris is the perfect place for a lavish getaway, boasting more Cartier stores (a total of 24) and more Michelin-star restaurants than any other city in the world. 

In second place is Thailand’s Phuket which boasts 48 Michelin-star restaurants in the 12 km² that it covers, followed by Brussels in third place offering 4.2 luxury venues per its 32.6 km² size. Following Brussels in fourth place is Geneva with 3.58 luxury places per Km², France’s Cannes is fifth while Lyon is sixth; Kilkenny in Ireland is seventh, Athens is eighth and the top 10 is rounded off by Dubrovnik in Croatia. Barcelona (13th), Oban in Scotland (17th), France’s Bordeaux (18th), and Copenhagen in Denmark (19th) also feature in the top 20 luxury cities by size list. 

