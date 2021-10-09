Search

09/10/2021

Kilkenny Steiner School sings at St Columba's in Thomastown

The performance will take place in the chapel and be broadcast via television to the St Columba's community

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Steiner School’s pupils and parents will take part in a very special performance this Sunday when they sing for the St Columba's community in Thomastown.

Earlier this year the school received a Creative Ireland grant from Kilkenny County Council for their project The Song for all Seasons. They formed a choir, recorded their bi weekly music rehearsals and shared the seasonal songs with the Kilkenny Steiner Parent and Teacher community via whatsapp and also offered open air rehearsal opportunities and pop up concerts when ever the occasion presented.

John Clarke, music therapist and producer of the Song for All Seasons held over 30 rehearsal sessions mostly in the outdoors in the school polytunnel, meeting also in peoples houses in the summer. The school also offered a pop up choir performance at the school summer Olympic games  again outside and on Fridays in June welcomed in the summer through song outside the gates of the school.

The project brought the joy of music to our children by making our compilation of songs accessible to all creating a community for song. Children engaged with the project on a level that met their needs, be that through participation, learning new songs or listening and connected to our local elderly community in neighbouring residential homes. The message embedded in the project is that ‘we are thinking of you during these challenging times’.

The performance in St Colomba's in Thomastown will take place this Sunday at 3pm.

