Kilkenny TD calls for specialised investigation into mother and baby homes abuses

A Kilkenny TD is calling for a specialised investigation into mother and baby homes abuses.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, and spokesperson on Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Kathleen Funchion TD, have jointly called on the Garda Commissioner to launch a special investigation into the crimes that occurred in Ireland's mother and baby homes.

“My Sinn Féin colleagues in the north are currently considering a criminal investigation through the PSNI, and I think we need to mirror those efforts here through An Garda Síochána.

“It is clear to many of us that these women and their children experienced physical and mental abuse at the hands of those within the mother and baby homes, and Magdalene laundries.

“Some of the women imprisoned were also victims of sexual abuse that was never investigated or reported to Gardaí.

“As part of our discussions on the commission of investigation, we also know that there were a huge number of illegal and forced adoptions, and instances of baby smuggling and kidnapping.

“Some arms of the state were complicit in keeping this abuse hidden, and some still are.

“Teachta Kenny and I want this investigated as a criminal matter. Those responsible for it need to be held to account because these women and their babies deserve justice," said Deputy Funchion.