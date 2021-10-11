Search to take place this morning for remains of missing Kilkenny woman

A search for the remains of Kilkenny woman, Jo Jo Dullard, is taking place at woodlands on the Kildare/Wicklow border this morning.

Detectives are digging on land close to Usk Little, 15kms from Newbridge in Co Kildare.

The area being searched by gardaí this morning is just a 10-minute drive from where JoJo Dullard went missing. Gardaí are also searching for the remains of Deirdre Jacob, who went missing from Newbridge in 1998.

Gardai say the search is being undertaken as a result of 'credible information' which emerged during a review of previous evidence connected with Deirdre's disappearance. Her case was upgraded to a murder investigation three years ago.

The case of Jo Jo Dullard, who was last seen in Moone in November 1995, while she was hitchhiking home to Kilkenny, was also upgraded to a murder inquiry earlier this year.

The search will involve divisional search teams, a forensic anthropologist, and the Garda technical bureau. The Defence Forces are expected to lend assistance if required.