Search

11/10/2021

Kilkenny law firm continues to expand with five new additions to the team

Kilkenny law firm continues to expand with five new additions to the team

From left to right - Mary Palmer, Ed Hennessy, Emily Rockett, John Hickey , Chloe Smith and Rory MacEneaney

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny law firm, Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan, have announced that five new solicitors and trainee solicitors are joining their team.

The arrival of Emily Rockett, Chloe Smith, Mary Palmer, Rory McEneaney and Ed Hennessy will bring overall staff numbers up to 37.

“We are adding these talented individuals to our team in response to our customers’ needs,” said John Hickey, Managing Partner, Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan. “They will add to our expertise in acquisitions and mergers, family law, conveyancing and probate as well as litigation.”

The new arrivals are Rory MacEneaney (solicitor), Ed Hennessy (solicitor), Mary Palmer (trainee solicitor – Mary is due to qualify in November of this year), Emily Rockett (trainee solicitor) and Chloe Smith (trainee solicitor).

Rory joins PKHL’s commercial department specialising in corporate transactions. Ed is added to the conveyancing and probate team. Mary joins our Commercial and Property section focusing on property transactions. Emily’s work will focus on family law. Chloe’s initial focus will be on litigation.

Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan is a full-service law firm based in the heart of Kilkenny for nearly 100 years and had  specialist solicitors operating in a number of areas including family law, wills & probate, mergers and acquisitions, property transactions and personal injury. At a national level the firm is recognised as leading experts in medical negligence, surrogacy, and renewable energy including wind and solar power.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media