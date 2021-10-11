Kilkenny law firm continues to expand with five new additions to the team

Kilkenny law firm, Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan, have announced that five new solicitors and trainee solicitors are joining their team.

The arrival of Emily Rockett, Chloe Smith, Mary Palmer, Rory McEneaney and Ed Hennessy will bring overall staff numbers up to 37.

“We are adding these talented individuals to our team in response to our customers’ needs,” said John Hickey, Managing Partner, Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan. “They will add to our expertise in acquisitions and mergers, family law, conveyancing and probate as well as litigation.”

The new arrivals are Rory MacEneaney (solicitor), Ed Hennessy (solicitor), Mary Palmer (trainee solicitor – Mary is due to qualify in November of this year), Emily Rockett (trainee solicitor) and Chloe Smith (trainee solicitor).

Rory joins PKHL’s commercial department specialising in corporate transactions. Ed is added to the conveyancing and probate team. Mary joins our Commercial and Property section focusing on property transactions. Emily’s work will focus on family law. Chloe’s initial focus will be on litigation.

Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan is a full-service law firm based in the heart of Kilkenny for nearly 100 years and had specialist solicitors operating in a number of areas including family law, wills & probate, mergers and acquisitions, property transactions and personal injury. At a national level the firm is recognised as leading experts in medical negligence, surrogacy, and renewable energy including wind and solar power.