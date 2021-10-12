Search

12/10/2021

€22 million funding will aid Kilkenny third-level students with financial and mental health supports

€22 million funding will aid Kilkenny third-level students with financial and mental health supports

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Funding of €17.2 million in the Student Hardship Fund and an additional €5 million for wellbeing measures will ensure that third-level students across Kilkenny have access to vital financial and mental health supports, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has said.

Deputy Phelan said, “I know that for many third-level students in Kilkenny, the pandemic and remote learning in particular took a toll on their mental health. As students have now returned to university and college campuses, we need to make sure that additional measures are in place so that students can access the support they need.

“The Government invested €5 million in mental health services and hiring extra staff last year, and Minister Simon Harris has redoubled his commitment to this issue with today’s announcement of an additional €5 million to continue the provision of student counselling services.

“Specific funding allocated to IT Carlow includes €751,916 for the Student Assistance Fund and an additional €208,000 for the Institute’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

The mental health funding will be used to:

- recruit additional student counsellors

- recruit additional assistant psychologists

-  train HEI staff to enable them to support and refer students to appropriate services

- raise awareness among students of mental health and wellbeing services available, including through student outreach activities

-  support implementation of the National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework

- support implementation of the Framework for Consent in HEIs; Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions

“Along with mental health services, I know that the Student Hardship Fund is a vital support for many students across the region. It provides financial help to third-level students who experience monetary difficulties while attending college. This fund will go towards helping students with costs such as books, rent and utility bills, food, travel and more.”

Speaking on the announcement of the funding, Minister Harris said, “Students have endured an incredibly difficult 18 months due to Covid-19. They are now back on campus, but they still need significant support - financial and other. Today’s funding of €22 million is a direct investment in students to ensure the support they need is in place as they transition from remote to on-campus learning.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media