Water outage on Parliament Street and some city laneways this evening

Water outage
Due to essential repairs, water will be off on Wednesday, from 7pm until 10pm approx.
Areas affected will be Lower High Street, Parliament Street and adjoining laneways.
Other areas in the city centre area may experience low water pressure.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
