16/10/2021

Hats off to Martina as Mayor of Kilkenny recognises her contribution to her community

Hats off to Martina as Mayor of Kilkenny recognises her contribution to her community

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Local woman Martina Kiely was presented with a Mayors Certificate this week to acknowledge her ‘contribution to the promotion of the Adult Literacy for Life Strategy’ and her own personal achievement in returning to education.

Presenting the certificate, Mayor Andrew McGuinness said, “Martina, by sharing your life journey in the way that you did, you have provided fantastic encouragement to many adults who are considering a return to education. Not only have you had a significant personal achievement, you have also been an inspiration to others.”

 Mayor McGuinness also acknowledged Martina’s great work in the local community.

  “I have known Martina for many years as she lives close to my office at O’Loughlin Road. I have often seen Martina doing litter picks at Hebron Park/Millennium Court/O’Loughlin Court and she always does her bit in the community.

 “I want to thank Cllr. Deirdre Cullen who is one of our representatives on the Educational Training Board. She brought Martina’s great work to my attention and we both felt it should be acknowledged as it is great encouragement for other adults who are considering getting back to education,” said Mayor McGuinness.

“I’m delighted to see Martina getting credit for her fantastic work as its hugely important to continue encouraging adults to get back to education if they are considering it. I want to commend the ETB also. There should never be any stigma attached to returning to education as it can make such a positive difference in a person’s life to do so, “said Cllr. Deirdre Cullen  

 
 
 
 

