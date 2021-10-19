Running a virtual marathon in aid of two great Kilkenny causes

A Crettyard woman will run 42 kilometres this Sunday through North Kilkenny in support of two local causes and in memory of her beloved mother.

Joyce Byrne is running the virtual marathon in aid of the Intensive Care Unit at St Luke’s Hospital and Wandesforde National School.

“In 2019 I signed up for my first marathon, the Dublin City marathon. About two months into training my Mum, Cybil, became very ill and spent over two months in hospital.

“Part of her stay was in St. Luke’s ICU Kilkenny. My training that year, did not go to plan, but I still completed the marathon in four hours and 55 minutes with my family waiting at the finish line.

“I was eager to participate again but in 2020, I was unwell myself and then Covid hit which put a stop to everything. This year, again, there is no actual marathon but the virtual event goes ahead and I really wanted to challenge myself to complete another 42km,” she said.

Joyce’s explained that time around she wanted to fundraise for two worthy causes. Sadly earlier this year her Mum passed away after becoming unwell and been cared for at the Intensive Care Unit.

“Not only did they care for Mum, but they went above and beyond to make sure that we were with mum as much as possible in her final days. During this time in ICU, I witnessed the unbelievable struggles our frontline workers faced during Covid, while all the time remaining compassionate, sensitive and support.

“I hope that the funds raised will give something back to the ICU so they can continue to support other families whose loved one needs such critical care,” she added.

Joyce will also be fundraising for Wandesforde National School, where she is a past pupil and a member of the Parents Association and the Board of Management.

“In September this year my little girl Lucy joined her brother Harry in the Wandesforde N.S. My eldest son Dylan attended the primary school as did I many moons ago. I am currently on the Board of Management and the Parents Association, so my relationship with and connection to the school runs deep. With all their usual fundraising initiatives cancelled due to Covid, I thought my marathon would be a good Covid safe way to help raise funds for this wonderful school, which does so much for our children,” she added.

At 9.30am on Sunday, Joyce will set off from the Wandesforde National School in Castlecomer and run through Coolbawn, Moneenroe, Clogh, Crettyard, Kilgorey, Newtown, Doonane and back into Castlecomer along the main N78 finishing back at the school.

A bank account has been set up in AIB Bank for anyone who wishes to transfer donations directly

IBAN : IE35AIBK93310406076167

BIC : AIBKIE2D