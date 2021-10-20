Kilkenny's Minister Noonan represents Ireland at UN Biodiversity Summit

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan last week represented Ireland at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) on the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

Held virtually this year due to Covid-19, Minister Noonan pledged Ireland’s commitment to high level goals on biodiversity called the Post 2020 Global Framework and joined his European Ministers in pledging an EU wide approach to nature conservation and restoration.

“It was an honour to represent my country at this important high level summit. This is the first of two meetings, the next will take place in April next year. I was in a position to highlight Ireland’s high level ambition on nature conservation and to ratifying the Nagoya Protocol on the protection of genetic resources from nature.” said Minister Noonan.

Biodiversity loss

Minister Noonan said that the rate of biodiversity loss, destruction of habitats and pollution of water is on a scale unparalleled in human history and that people, particularly young people want action to halt this trend.

“Here in Ireland we are losing species at a worrying rate. We have had a really poor year with our curlew conservation programme and similarly with the corncrake; two iconic species. Much of this trend is down to the declining state and range of habitats. By signing up for such high ambition in China, I am committing Ireland to leading on tackling biodiversity loss and committing extra resources and staff in NPWS to meet the challenge.”

Minister Noonan also met with his EU environment and biodiversity counterparts in Luxembourg recently to outline support for high level ambition towards the post 2020 Global Framework.

“I will be committing additional resources to nature conservation, towards tackling wildlife crime and working with my colleague Minister Darragh O Brien to bring forward plans for marine protected areas and improving water quality over the next number of years. It is vitally important that we work collaboratively to conserve, expand and restore good habitats for nature over coming years,” he concluded.