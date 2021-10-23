Search

23/10/2021

Kilkenny gardaí urge public to report illegal firework use

Kilkenny gardaí urge public to report illegal firework use

Superintendent Derek Hughes

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

As in previous years during the run-up to Halloween, Gardaí are warning about the serious dangers associated with using fireworks.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station is appealing to people to report the illegal use of fireworks.
“Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on garda resources.
They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there always the possibility of outbreaks of fire in property if fireworks such as ‘rockets’ continue to burn after landing.
Supt Hughes also urged parents to act responsibly and to ensure that their children are not in possession of illegal fireworks.
“We ask that parents be responsible in ensuring that their children do not cause injury to either themselves or others on Halloween night. If you discover that your children have possession of bangers/fireworks please take same from them,” he said.
Each year many children and young person’s suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.
Gardaí are also reminding the public that the sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal. It should be also noted that it is illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State. Many of the fireworks that are offered for sale illegally here have not passed any quality control tests and are possibly defective.
Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution. In addition there is a specific offence under law for throwing any ignited fireworks in public places.
If anybody has information relating to the illegal sale of fireworks they should contact their local Garda Station or use the Garda Confidential Line telephone number 1800666111.

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media