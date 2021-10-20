Childrens book written by Kilkennyman will give all profits to charity

Local Kilkennyman, Brendan Bolger, who is originally from The Rower but has been living in Singapore for the last 4 years with his wife and two children, has written a children's book for ages 4 to 8 years old. The publication and release of the book will take place on March 3rd 2022, World Book Day.

World Book Day is always widely celebrated throughout Kilkenny, with many events taking place to encourage children and adults of any age to pick up a book and read.

Mr Bolger has decided along with his family that 100 percent of the profits made from the book will be going to a number of charities, including Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny, Children's Health Foundation Dublin and many more.

As well as being available in bookshops and online, Mr Bolger is also running a ‘Donate a Book’ initiative where he will be reaching out to businesses to buy books that will be donated to a school of their choice. "To date we have had loads of interest and very positive feedback from individuals and businesses (including Kilkenny) willing to make donations from 250-500 euro." Most companies that have committed to date have bought a set ranging from 25-35 books to donate to the local school.

Mr Bolger has personally pledged 35 books to be donated to St. Patrick’s Special Needs School in Kilkenny, and these books will be delivered to them on World Book Day.

Beat FM will also be covering this event as Solas is their partner charity and there is also potential to be covered by RTE Radio 1.

"It is not only the funds we are keen to raise but also awareness regarding the amazing work the charities carry out as well as letting local Kilkenny people know that these charities are there to help if required,” says Mr Bolger.

Unfortunately, we are all aware that the recent lockdowns saw a dramatic rise in domestic abuse, and so the need to support a charity such as Amber Women's Refuge is now greater than ever.

Mr Bolger will be giving publicity to all of the donating businesses via his website and social media which will be launched sometime around the New Year. There are more ‘very well known’ public figures who are happy to endorse the book, which will open up to a global audience.

There has already been contact made with two bookstores in Kilkenny who have agreed to sell the book and there will be discussion of possible special events later in March to celebrate the release of the book.