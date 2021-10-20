Kilkenny councillors back motion to make stalking a stand alone offence

Members of Kilkenny County Council have unanimously supported a motion to make stalking a stand alone offence.
Councillor Deirdre Cullen brought forward the motion to Kilkenny County Council and received unanimous support from members.
“I’m delighted to see that my motion stating that Kilkenny County Council supports the introduction of legislation to make ‘Stalking’ a standalone criminal offence in Irish law passed with unanimous support.”
“The crime of stalking has a very severe and long-lasting impact on the victim long after the situation has ended. The current harassment laws do not adequately cover the seriousness of the crime of stalking or the impact on the victim,” she said
Bravery
“We must listen to the victims and they are telling us that the laws there are inadequate. I want to commend Una Ring and Eve McDowell, the co-founders of Stalking Ireland for their bravery and work on this issue,” she said.
“ They worked closely with Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers to bring this legislation forward and I’m happy that I was able to bring this motion to Kilkenny County Council in support of this very important piece of legislation,” she concluded.
This extended four bedroom detached property will be of strong interest to buyers looking for a substantial family home
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.