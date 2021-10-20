Search

20/10/2021

Kilkenny councillors back motion to make stalking a stand alone offence

Kilkenny County Council backs motion to make stalking a stand alone offence

Members of Kilkenny County Council have unanimously supported a motion to make stalking a stand alone offence.
Councillor Deirdre Cullen brought forward the motion to Kilkenny County Council and received unanimous support from members.
“I’m delighted to see that my motion stating that Kilkenny County Council supports the introduction of legislation to make ‘Stalking’ a standalone criminal offence in Irish law passed with unanimous support.”
“The crime of stalking has a very severe and long-lasting impact on the victim long after the situation has ended. The current harassment laws do not adequately cover the seriousness of the crime of stalking or the impact on the victim,” she said
Bravery
“We must listen to the victims and they are telling us that the laws there are inadequate. I want to commend Una Ring and Eve McDowell, the co-founders of Stalking Ireland for their bravery and work on this issue,” she said.
“ They worked closely with Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers to bring this legislation forward and I’m happy that I was able to bring this motion to Kilkenny County Council in support of this very important piece of legislation,” she concluded.

