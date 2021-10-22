Antigen test from Kilkenny company aims to keep revellers safe

Chris O'Grady
A new hi-tech test from Kilkenny company Reassurance.ie brings together antigen testing and digital technology and will allow fast and highly effective testing.
The company has developed a digital employer health platform combined with a multi-layered testing system which will detect infectiousness immediately. The test is highly sensitive and accurate with the result delivered to both the employee and the employer within 15 minutes.
“Promoters, venue owners and event organisers will want to know that the people coming through the door are not infectious and that all patrons are kept safe. They can do that with our test”, explained Chris O’Grady who heads up the company.
This will enable large and small employers to facilitate a safe and efficient return to work. It can also be used in other sectors such as schools, healthcare, travel, live events and entertainment.
For more see www.reassurance.ie
