Search

25/10/2021

Volunteers strive to restore good ecological status to River Bregagh

Volunteers strive to restore good ecological status to River Bregagh

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Hard-working volunteers have completed trojan work to restore the ecological status of the River Bregagh which flows through the medieval centre of Kilkenny City.
In a positive development Keep Kilkenny Beautiful have welcomed the intervention of the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) to assist in the restoration of the River Bregagh.
The local Tidy Towns group, along with local fishing club Kilkenny Anglers completed an environmental survey of the Bregagh in 2013 which resulted in an ecological report being produced with recommendations for the water authorities and the tidy towns to implement. The aim was to restore good ecological status to the River Bregagh.
KKB took on board the recommendations and have since removed the tonnes of industrial, construction, agricultural and domestic rubbish identified in the report. An invasive species management programme has been implemented with Himalayan Balsam being largely eradicated. Using Citizen Science KKB Volunteers now monitor water quality in the stream and all surveys to date have shown that the water is polluted and aquatic life is compromised.
KKB have undertaken educational workshops with Kilkenny CBS Green School Committee. Students have also recently been involved in small stream water quality and invasive species monitoring on their local river.
In the most recent Chief Executives report presented to members of Kilkenny County Council, it was announced that LAWPRO have deployed a river scientist to investigate the many sources of emissions that continue to threaten this wonderful salmonid stream in the middle of the city.
The tidy towns volunteers have stepped up to the plate and have done everything that can be done to restore good ecological status, completing an environmental survey, commissioning an ecological report and implementing all its recommendations.
Cllr Maria Dollard of the Green Party praised the KKB volunteers for setting the standard by which all local groups can take on the care of their water bodies and work proactively to restore our rivers to good ecological status and help reverse the alarming downwards trend reported to members at the October Council meeting. “KKB deserve great credit for demonstrating the drive and vision to show what volunteers and citizen scientists can do to save our rivers. It is now up to the Local Authorities Waters Programme Office (LAWPRO) to play their part, identify and stop the polluters so this beloved stream can be restored to good health for the benefit of everyone”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media