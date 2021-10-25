Breaking: Man due before Kilkenny court in connection with €460,000 cannabis seizure

A man arrested in connection with the seizure of €460,000 of suspected cannabis in Carlow on Saturday will appear before Kilkenny District Court later today.
The male has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Kilkenny District Court this afternoon.
As part of this ongoing investigation, a follow up search was conducted of a residence in Bunclody Co. Wexford on Saturday, resulting in the seizure of €304,000 in cannabis and cocaine and the arrest of a man in his 30s. This man remains in custody at Enniscorthy Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
As fast as lightning! The start of a race at Church Hill National School in Cuffesgrange for the Great Pink Run PICTURE: HARRY REID
Shamrocks full back Joey Holden attempts to fend off the challenge of Conor Browne during the Kilkenny SHC semi-final on Sunday afternoon. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Conor Heary celebrates scoring a crucial late point for O'Loughlin Gaels. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
