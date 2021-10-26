13 arrested for public order offences in Kilkenny over bank holiday weekend

Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested 13 people on suspicion of public order offences in the city over the bank holiday weekend.
Earlier this month Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that gardaí had seen a significant increase in public disorder, intoxication and outdoor assaults in the city.
“There are a variety of casual factors for this, however large volumes of young people on the streets between the hours of 11pm and 2am is posing a policing challenge,” he said. “When this occurs we have no alternative to use the tools at our disposal to counteract public disorder including issuing fines, juvenile cautions, anti-social behaviour orders, arrests and prosecution in the District Court.
The superintendent urged parents to ensure children under 18 are not in the city centre late at night, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights. He also appealed to all publicans in Kilkenny to ensure that persons showing signs of intoxication are not served on their premises.
