Gardaí warn people to secure home heating oil after theft in South Kilkenny

Homeowners urged to step up security on home heating oil
Gardaí are reminding homeowners to be conscious of oil tank security after oil was taken from a tank at a house in South Kilkenny.
The theft happened at a property in The Rower between October 10 and 23.
Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Graignamanagh with any information.
People are urged where possible to secure their tank using a secure padlock and ideally tanks should be out of public view and in a secure part of the property.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.