Ten outdoor projects in Kilkenny to receive funding to develop amenities

Funding of €174,125 has been approved for ten outdoor activity projects in Kilkenny.

The scheme is designed to support the enhancement of recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.

Projects to benefit are the Community Loop Walk Network: The establishment of a countywide network of community walks - four proposed routes ranging from two kilometres to five kilometres in length in the villages of Johnstown, Stoneyford and Skeoughv0steen and The King’s River Walk Enhancement Rehabilitation of a 200m section of walking trail along the King’s River and repairs to the pedestrian bridge connecting the walk to the Kells Augustine Priory. in Kells.

Enhancement works will also take place at the Tory Hill Looped Walk in Mullinavat including repairs of the existing walk and the supply and installation of interpretative signage.

In Kilkenny City enhancement works will be carried out at the traditional open water swimming area at Bishops Meadows.

Other projects to receive funding are a promotion and marketing campaign for Woodstock Estate and the promotion and marketing development of the campaign for ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ a website that promotes all outdoor attractions in Kilkenny.

Furthermore funding has been allocated for the

extension of the walking trail by 500 metres at Silaire Woods in Graignamanagh and for the upgrade and strengthening of a 300 metres section of trail surface at the Mountain Grove Loop Walk in Piltown.

Improvement works will also take place at the trail entrance of the South Leinster Way at Derrylackey, Mullinavat along with the installation of habitat interpretation boards along the Nore Valley Walk.

The announcement was part of €3.5 million in funding to support 189 outdoor projects across the country and is part of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.