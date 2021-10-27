Kilkenny people urged to have your say on Waterways Ireland Climate Action Plan

The Barrow Way
Waterways Ireland is calling on members of the public to have their say on its new Climate Action Plan.
This is the cross-border navigation authority’s first climate action plan. Focused on the decade to 2030, it sets out the vision for how Waterways Ireland will reach its key climate action targets. This includes reducing emissions by at least 51% and improving energy efficiency by at least 50%. It also addresses Waterways Ireland’s aim to be a net zero organisation by 2050.
Commenting, Waterways Ireland chief executive, John McDonagh said: “Waterways Ireland is the custodian of Ireland’s inland navigable waterways and we see climate change as a critical challenge for our organisation and its stakeholders. As the body responsible for vital shared heritage across the island of Ireland, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to take a leadership role in climate action. We will enthusiastically take on that mantle by identifying transformative and innovative ways to engage in climate action initiatives over the lifetime of the plan.”
The draft Waterways Ireland Climate Action Plan can be found on the Waterways Ireland website. Submissions can be made via email or post. The closing date for submissions is January 17, 2022
