Category winners revealed for theKilkenny People of the Year awards 2021

Local heroes and community leaders who go the extra mile and inspire those around them will be celebrated at The Kilkenny People of the Year awards which will take place in The Newpark Hotel on November 5.

The organising committee are delighted to announce the category winners for this year’s Kilkenny People of the Year awards .

After a trying 19 months which saw the city and county adapt to Covid-19 the organising committee are thrilled to reveal the category winners, chosen from entries from across Kilkenny.

The committee were inundated with entries and were tasked with the challenge of whittling them down to seven individual category winners, along with a Hall of Fame winner. The overall winner will be announced at the ceremony, which will be MC’ed by The Kilkenny People brand ambassador, Siobhan Donohoe.

“It’s a tremendous honour to present the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards and to share our hero’s stories. We certainly have a lot of ground to cover since our last Awards two years ago.

“I am also on the committee this year and I can’t believe the response from the general public regarding the nominations that we received. There is definitely an appetite to acknowledge all the great works and causes that went on in Kilkenny over the past 19 months since the pandemic hit,” she said.

This year’s winners include: Courage - Martin Fox; Sports - Mary Fitzgerald; Heritage - Tullahought Community Development Limited; PPN - Eastern Environs Defibrillator Group; Arts - Anna O’Sullivan; Community - Ballyfoyle Calendar Girls and Youth - Ebony Masuku.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Rory Williams said he is delighted that the awards are going ahead:

“The past 19 months have been challenging for us all so it is great to have something positive to look forward to. This is an opportunity to recognise those among us who do tireless work in our communities.”

This year the chosen beneficiary is Amber Women’s Refuge. Manager of Amber Women’s Refuge, Lisa Morris said that they were honoured to be chosen.

“We are delighted to again be selected as the charity beneficiary of The Kilkenny People of the Year Awards. As Kilkenny’s leading local press title, The Kilkenny People does invaluable work helping us raise awareness of our services supporting local women and children living with or fleeing violence and abuse in their homes,” she said.

“We are currently fundraising to develop a Seomra at the refuge, which will help us to extend our counselling and play and art therapy services. We also hope to upgrade our garden and playground facilities to make them more enjoyable and therapeutic for the women and children who use them.

“All monies raised will go towards this much needed development project and we will be very grateful for them.”

BOWLED OVER

Editor of the Kilkenny People Sam Matthews said that to be even nominated for an award was an achievement, and the winners represent some of the finest examples of hard work and volunteerism in the county.

“This event is always a highlight of the year, and we were bowled over by the calibre and achievements of this year’s nominations,” he said.

“It really goes to show the sheer amount of effort, decency and pride in their community that the people of Kilkenny have. I am really looking forward to a fantastic evening on November 5, and would like to congratulate all our winners.”