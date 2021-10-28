The Brewhouse at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny will be open and occupied by Easter

Works at The Brewhouse at The Abbey Quarter will be completed by the end of the year and it is hoped that it will be fully occupied by next Easter.

Public realm works at Housebarrack Lane and The Brewhouse Square are also on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne said the public realm areas of The Abbey Quarter will bring vibrancy to the city and there will be public spaces for festivals to use in 2022.

Kilkenny County Council are also considering expressions of interest for a cultural hub, which will be developed on the site.

Phase 2 of the project will get underway in 2022 and will involve the development of an urban street and St Francis Park, a 2.5 acre park which will be 'a significant piece of public realm in the city centre' and will be also used as an outdoor performance space and will accommodate a Spiegeltent.

Funding also has been approved to develop an outdoor performance space, adjoining the Watergate, which will be able to seat 250 people and will be able to be accessed from The Abbey Quarter.

Works on a boardwalk at Green's Bridge which will link the Linear Park to the Riverside Park will commence with planning next year and construction is envisaged to take place in 2023. Two pedestrian bridges are also planned at Talbotsinch and between John's Bridge and Ossory Bridge to help create a cycling route in the city.

The Abbey Quarter will take up to ten years to complete and will include approximately 150 residential units, hotel, office and retail space with residential development expected to start in 2024.

The history of the site will be preserved with St Francis Abbey, St Francis Well and Evan's Turret all accessible to the public and the story of the site and it's brewing legacy will also be displayed on site.

Planning has been granted for a temporary carpark for eight coaches and 120 cars (for people who use the Abbey Quarter) for a seven-year period. It is envisaged that in time this space may be developed as a campus in the city.

The 10.9 acre site was formerly owned by Diageo. Kilkenny County Council have obtained 60% of the site which is being developed as a public realm space, along with the Mayfair library, the cultural hub and the teahouses and is being returned to the people of Kilkenny to enjoy as an amenity. €25 million is being invested in developing the public realm spaces.

The Abbey Quarter Partnership is developing the remainder of the site with support from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and is creating a mixed use development of office, retail and residential units which will cost in the region of €80 to €100 million.