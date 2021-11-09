Search

09/11/2021

"Keeping Jo Jo alive in our thoughts and prayers" - Father Willie Purcell

Remembering Jo Jo Dullard at the Missing Person's Monument in the Castle Park

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Friends and family of Jo Jo Dullard along with members of the wider community gathered at the Missing Person’s Monument in the Castle Gardens last Sunday to remember the 21-year-old who has been missing for 26 years.
“It is important to keep Jo Jo’s memory alive in our hearts and prayers,” said Fr Willie Purcell, who along with the Kilkenny Gospel Choir led the gathering for Jo Jo.
Kathleen Bergin, sister of Jo Jo said the family appreciate the support. “We appreciate very much all the support and prayers for Jo Jo and our family.”
Every year on her anniversary family, friends, relatives and neighbours gather at the monument to remember her and to hope and pray for information on her and to ensure that Jo Jo is not forgotten and that the search for her will continue.

