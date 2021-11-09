New superintendent to take up post at Thomastown Garda Station

A new superintendent has been appointed to the Thomastown Garda District and is expected to take up his role over the coming weeks.
Superintendent Colin Furlong will take up the position before the end of the month. Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne congratulated Supt Furlong on his appointment.
“Supt Furlong is due to take up his post later this month. As chief superintendent I am delighted that someone of his calibre is coming to Thomastown,” he said.
Chair of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also welcomed the announcement.
“This is significant for Thomastown and is reflective of the great work and effort of the JPC in ensuring that the county is properly policed. I want to thank Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station and Chief Supt Dunne for fighting our cause, it is very important for South Kilkenny ,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.