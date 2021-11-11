Rental crisis continues as rents in Kilkenny rise by 8.4%

A Kilkenny TD has commented on the latest rental report from daft.ie which shows that rents are continuing to rise across the state with renters Kilkenny facing hikes of 8.4% annually.

The average monthly asking rent for the third quarter of 2021 was €1,120 in Kilkenny.

Teachta Funchion said:

“The DAFT.ie rental report for the third quarter of 2021 shows that the average asking rent in Kilkenny is up by 8.4%. These rent rises are the first data set reflective of the changes made to the rent pressure zone legislation which linked rents in inflation.

“This is a huge expense for households to burden.

“The rental crisis continues unabated. Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien's ham-fisted attempts to tweak failing rent pressure zone legislation has failed and has left thousands of renters struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

“It is clear from this report that affordable rental supply is non-existent now in most parts of the state. For example in my own constituency of Kilkenny there are only 8 homes available to rent.

“Sinn Féin has a plan for the rental system. It is a plan that is fully costed and researched. We would ban rent increases. We would introduce a refundable tax credit to ease the burden we would fundamentally overhaul the housing system and prioritise the delivery of genuinely affordable homes. We would deliver 4,000 affordable rental and purchase homes annually," she added.