Kilkenny is second-tidiest urban area in Tidy Towns report

Kilkenny has missed out on the overall Tidy Towns crown for 2021, but finished runner-up in the tidiest large urban area category.

The announcement was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today with a small number of representatives present from this year’s entries to the Competition. The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country who were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.

The Marble City scored 351 out of a possible 470, and was praised by adjudicators in all categories. Ennis won the overall prize, out of 847 entries.

"Kilkenny is a beautiful historic city, and you are commended for the wonderful work you have done over the years in

keeping it looking its best. We look forward to receiving your application in 2022," adjudicators said.

Meanwhile, Listerlin Tidy Towns was a regional winner of a Covid-19 community award. Over 25 Kilkenny towns and villages took part in this year's competitiong, with the likes of Kells, Inistioge, Gathabawn, Castlecomer, Gowran and Tullahought scoring extremely highly.

Minister Heather Humphreys said that, like all sections of society, the pandemic has prohibited us from participating in the things we enjoy within our own communities.

“I want to commend the hundreds of groups and thousands of volunteers who, in the face of adversity, put their community first and continued to make their areas better places to live and work and to visit, all the while, adhering to social distancing and public health guidelines," she said.

“For that, on my own behalf and that of the Government, I want to say thank you.”

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.5 million in funding to support the work of individual TidyTowns Committees around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.