15/11/2021

Trócaire urges people in Kilkenny to buy Christmas Gifts to support communities devastated by climate change

A Sawyer water filter, gifted to Mallicha Wario and her family by Trócaire will provide enough clean water for the family of nine daughters for 20 years

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Trócaire has launched a range of life-changing Christmas Gifts which will help vulnerable communities combat the devastating impacts of climate change, Covid-19 and conflict.

The agency is urging the people of Co. Kilkenny to consider these as meaningful presents this Christmas.

The new Gifts of Love collection includes water filters (€40) and emergency water supply (€20) to support communities in developing countries hit by ongoing drought. The broad range of gifts also include dignity packs to help young girls out of period poverty (€10) and mental health support for women and children traumatised by the ongoing conflict in Gaza (€50).

Launching the Gifts of Love Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, said: “Currently an estimated 235 million people around the world – 47 times the population of Ireland – need humanitarian assistance and we are relying on the public more than ever this Christmas to support our work.”

She added: “The COP26 Climate Summit put the needs of people in the developing world who are battling to survive the effects of climate change in the spotlight. The climate crisis, along with Covid-19 and conflict, has resulted in 30 million people currently facing life-threatening food shortages in East Africa. Our gifts aim to ensure that people don’t reach the traumatic point where they have to rely on emergency humanitarian aid.” 

Ms de Barra said amidst all of the consumerism and spending associated with Christmas, the Gifts of Love give people an opportunity to buy a meaningful present from as little as €5 that will change the life of somebody in dire need.

 There are 21 Trócaire ‘Gifts of Love’ to choose from ranging in price from €5 (soap for families in Sudan) to €1000 (repairing a well for communities in South Sudan.)

“We have gifts that will ensure communities have clean, fresh water to drink and wash with, as well as providing irrigation systems that will help families grow fruit, grains and vegetables. We have other gifts that will provide seeds and tools to allow struggling families to feed themselves, and bees that will produce honey that can be sold to earn an income. All of these gifts give families the opportunity to look forward to a brighter future where they are not dependent on aid.”    

 Trócaire’s Christmas Gifts campaign has raised over €39m since 2000 for the long-term work supporting families affected by the causes of poverty and last year people in Kilkenny spent more than €10,000 on the gifts.

 

The gifts can be purchased online at trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 1850 408 408. 

