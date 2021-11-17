Webinar for community groups in Kilkenny on how to reduce their carbon footprint

Community groups and organisations across Kilkenny are being offered the chance to learn more about the results of a recent study carried out into grid availability in the area and the opportunities available to those who are interested in reducing their carbon footprint.

A free online webinar on December 2, organised by independent energy agency 3cea (3 Counties Energy Agency) with the support of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, will highlight where the greatest opportunity for community renewal energy may be in the locality. The event, which will run from 9.30am to 11.45am, will also discuss the specific steps that community groups and organisations need to take to develop their own renewable energy project.

During the session, Rory Mullan of electrical engineering consultancy Mullan Grid Consulting will help attendees identify if there is an opportunity to connect a future renewable energy project that their community will own to the grid in their area. Tom Bruton, of BioXl, an energy consultancy with expertise in renewable energy, will look at the key steps and considerations a community must take in the development of a renewable energy project, such as securing land rights, constraint mapping, planning assessments and submission, grid application submission, payment milestones, qualifying and tendering for auction, preparing legal structures and community investment proposals.

3cea energy engineer Gráinne Kennedy said the event will be of interest to a range of groups and organisations, from those who would like to take basic steps to improve energy efficiency to others who have ambitions to take on a renewable energy project. “I would urge anyone interested, from Tidy Towns committee to GAA clubs to schools and parish committees and more, to register for this online event and get tips from the experts about what’s possible in your community and the funding opportunities available”, Gráinne commented. “Community renewable energy projects will reduce your carbon emissions in your locality while providing your community with an income for the long term. They also ensure the local community is in control, and that the project is aligned with broader community goals.”



* To register for 3cea’s upcoming webinar, 9.30am-11.45am on December 2, visit https://3cea.ie/event

For any queries on this event, please contact Mari or Patrick on events@3cea.ie

To learn more about 3cea’s range of community programmes, visit: https://3cea.ie/sectors/ community/