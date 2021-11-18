Kilkenny-based bladesmith and jeweller wins prestigious accolade



A Kilkenny-based bladesmith and jeweller has won a prestigious accolade at an exclusive online show.

A knife created by the multi-award winning knife maker, leather smith and jeweller, Patrick Brennan won the Best in Show Award The honour was awarded at Damasteel Chef International Online Culinary Knife Show, which took place this November, 2021.

Damasteel has been operating since 1676 from a small village in Sweden. It is renowned for producing the best performing stainless damascus patterned steel in the world, famed for its incomparable toughness and strength. The show, the fourth of its kind, brought together world class knife makers and included demonstrations by a selection of accomplished chefs.

Patrick feels particularly indebted to John Whelan, the chef from ‘The Devil’s Menu’ restaurant in Tinnahinch in Graignamanagh who ably demonstrated Patrick’s prize winning knife and heaped praise upon its effectiveness.

The knife in question has silver ferrule and pommel with a curly maple handle. The dimensions are 274 mm in width and 410 mm in length and it weighs in at 295g, 116g of this being silver.

Patrick Brennan said he was 'honoured and delighted' to receive the award, which is yet another addition to his ever-growing collection.

Patrick overcame a life threatening motorbike injury twelve years ago to become one of Ireland’s leading bladesmiths. Building knowledge in the area and practising the mastery of his craft were both major components in his return to health. He has trained with master knife makers in the US and is a member of The Knifemaker’s Guild, The American Bladesmith Society and The Design Craft Council of Ireland. For the past five years, under the name of the Kilkenny-based Brennan Knives, he has specialized in crafting bespoke, sustainable products using precious metals while combining traditional methods with cutting edge technology.

Patrick is also an accomplished jeweller and has recently completed The Design and Crafts Council of Ireland’s Jewellery and Goldsmiths Skills and Design Course. This enables him to incorporate design theory into his knife making. His emphasis is on function over form, where the form emerges organically from the function of the knife. He uses jewellery techniques to construct his handles, utilising various precious metals and gem stones, to enhance the look and value of his pieces. He also integrates hammering techniques, which enable him to create unique textures and patterns in the metal he crafts.

Each piece produced by Brennan, whether it be blade, leather case or item of jewellery is meticulously handcrafted inhouse to a unique design. For more see www.brennanknives.com