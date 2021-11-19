Rugby star Joey Carbery calls on Kilkenny to take part in Aware Christmas 5k

Ireland and Munster rugby star Joey Carbery has launched the 16th annual Aware Christmas 5K, which takes place from December 10 to 12.

Carbery is encouraging individuals, families and communities from Kilkenny to come together virtually to be part of this fun, festive and healthy event to support Aware’s services for people impacted by depression and bipolar disorder.

The Aware Christmas 5k is one of the charity’s most important fundraising events of the year. Aware, which was established in 1985, is the national organisation providing free support, education, and information for people impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, and related mood conditions.

The charity is inviting people from all over Ireland to walk, jog, run or hike their favourite 5k route anywhere in the country at a time of their choice over the weekend, and to share their efforts on social media using #WeAreAware to further demonstrate their support. And those who really want to get into the spirit of the Aware Christmas 5k are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Christmas jumper or Santa hat!

Over the last year, 30,000 people have directly benefited from Aware’s support services, and a further 8,000 people took part in education programmes facilitated by Aware. The Covid-19 pandemic has further fuelled the need for such supports, with Aware expecting sustained high levels of demand during 2022.

Speaking about the event, ambassador Joey Carbery said, “This December, take a positive step for yourself and for others and join me on Aware’s Christmas 5k. It’s a fantastic opportunity get out and breathe in fresh air on an invigorating 5k walk, run, or hike, and to help people who are impacted by depression and bipolar disorder. You can be part of something special that will make a real difference to people’s lives this Christmas.”

Online registration is now open at aware.ie/christmas5K at a cost of €25 per person. Each participant will receive a custom medal that doubles as a Christmas tree decoration and treat from event sponsor Cadbury.

If you are impacted by depression, bipolar disorder or other mood related conditions, you can contact Aware’s free support line seven days a week from 10am to 10pm on 1800 80 48 48.