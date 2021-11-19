Castlecomer shines bright this Christmas as Festival of Light returns

It’s been a tough 18 months, but there light at the end of the tunnel as Castlecomer prepares to shine as the Festival of Light returns to town, marking the start of the Christmas season.

Yet again local schools are getting creative as they prepare lanterns which will form the magical parade of light from the Square to the Estate Yard. The event kicks off with the arrival of Santa at 6pm on and following his ceremonial duties of turning on the town’s lights and stunning Christmas Tree, families from the community will parade to the Estate Yard at Castlecomer Discovery Park. The Estate Yard will be the venue for a yuletide celebration with music, food and craft stalls until 9.30pm.

“We are really excited to be bringing back this event, last year the organising committee had to cancel due to Covid restrictions which was so disappointing given the huge success that the previous festivals were. Children have been especially impacted by the pandemic, this event will bring back some normality” Moira Duggan Festival Organiser

This event is organised by the Synergy Group, a town development association that aims to make Castlecomer a great place to live, work and do business. Lighting up the town for Christmas is important for local businesses and for community spirit, however there are costs associated with getting the town festive ready. Installation, replacement and connection requires funding, and this year the town is fundraising through a mega raffle, all thanks to the generosity of local businesses who have donated some very attractive prizes. Tickets are now on sale in the Eurospar, Rowe’s, Castlecomer Discovery Park and other sites, full details are available on the Festival of Light Facebook page.

The attendance in previous years has been huge, and festival organisers are expecting a good turn out once more. To ensure the health and safety on the evening, the organisers are looking for Marshalls to help manage crowds on the evening.

Full details of the event and updates are available on the Festival of Light Facebook page (@festivaloflightcastlecomer).