Enjoy Elf Village fun and much more at the Castlecomer Discovery Park this festive season

Christmas is always a special time at Castlecomer Discovery Park, and although Santa isn’t stopping by this year there are plenty of festive events and experiences to enjoy.

The elf village becomes Christmas central this year, with the fairy houses lit up to gear up the festive feels. A magical space all year round, with Christmas lights the area becomes a wonderful destination for a winter walk and hot chocolate from the Canopy Café. (please note that the way up will not be lit up with lights this year).

The ever-popular bouncing nets and junior woodland adventure course will be open for kids aged from three to eight to burn off some pre – Christmas nervous energy. There is also a little 'Elf on the Shelf' scavenger hunt for little ones to enjoy and immerse themselves in a world of elf imagination. This a free activity, all you have to do is pick up your clue sheet from the arts and craft tent at the elf village.

The Canopy Café will be open for hot chocolate, mulled wine and homemade treats. This December, stay outdoors and get your steps in surrounded by magic of the elf village. We will also have food trucks on site at different times over the month.

Activities and Elf Area are open from Friday December 3, weekdays (except December 6 and 7) from 4 to 8:30pm and weekends from 12.30-8:30pm until January 2. (except Christmas Eve afternoon, Christmas Day and Stephens Day).

Jeremy Hickey from Rhythm Makers will also visit the park on December 11 for a whole day of drumming workshops for kids.

Rhythm Makers is brought to you by producer, musician and educator Jeremy Hickey. On completion of his studies at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and Sound Training Centre, Dublin, Jeremy gained 12 years experience producing and performing as a multi-instrumentalist on stages across the world under the critically acclaimed guise of R.S.A.G. Jeremy has been teaching music to groups and individuals of all ages and abilities for almost a decade. He is currently stationed at St. Canice’s National School, Kilkenny College, Jam Studios, Nass and the Irish Drum Academy, Dublin.

These workshops are a great and fun way for your child to learn the fundamentals of rhythm and music-making. Using pulse, tempo, tones, prepared instruments and homemade instruments. Students will learn warm-up techniques, exercises, games and a host of rhythms and tones using an array of percussion instruments including drums, maracas, shakers and bongos.

Running from 10.30am on the December 11, the workshop is suitable for ages 6 to 11 (one session is for 12-16) and costs €7 per child. Sessions last 45 minutes approximately.

The Festival of Light is another highlight on the Christmas calendar at the Discovery Park. On November 26 local schools will get creative as they prepare lanterns which will form the magical parade of light from the Square to the Estate Yard. The event kicks off with the arrival of Santa at 6pm and following his ceremonial duties of turning on the town’s lights and stunning Christmas Tree, families from the community will parade to the Estate Yard at Castlecomer Discovery Park. The Estate Yard will be the venue for a yuletide celebration with music, food and craft stalls until 9.30pm.

Another fantastic event is the Car Boot Art Fair which will take place on November 28. A group of local artists from Castlecomer have come together to organise a curated art fair event. The event is the first of its kind in Castlecomer, with approximately 30 artists from around the country selling their work in the beautiful picturesque Castlecomer Craft Yard (located beside the Discovery Park).

The aim of the event is to provide a range of artworks at reasonable prices to suit all budgets. It is a unique opportunity to purchase an original piece of art for you or a loved one at a price you can afford, while supporting small local businesses. There will be a wide variety of art to suit all tastes, made by highly skilled professional artists.

The Car Boot Art Fair takes place from 11am - 4pm. With mulled wine, and a selection of delicious foods from Brownstone Pizza, The Jarrow Restaurant and Olivia’s Yummy Raw Treats. It's sure to be an enjoyable day out for all.