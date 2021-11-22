12 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to latest figures

St Luke's General Hospital
According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 12 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital today.
Nationally there are 316 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 236 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 80 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
