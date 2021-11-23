Grants available for Kilkenny communities to deliver water, biodiversity, and climate action initiatives

Your local community or voluntary group can now apply for a grant under the Community Water Development Fund 2022.

This Fund helps local communities deliver projects and initiatives that enhance the local water environment, delivering multiple benefits for biodiversity and climate action. The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) administers the Fund on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

It is open to all community and voluntary groups to apply. LAWPRO launched the 2022 Fund at their annual ‘Communities Caring for Water’ conference held virtually on Saturday, November 20.

The conference is an annual event hosted jointly between The Rivers Trust and LAWPRO. This year, almost 300 attendees

representing community groups across the whole of Ireland shared knowledge and experiences of caring for their local water environment.

Speaking at the event Sheevaun Thompson, Funding lead with LAWPRO said: "Since it was first launched in 2018, demand for the Community Water Development Fund has increased year on year. It is exciting to announce the fund for 2022 to support locally led community projects.”

To access a recording of the conference visit LAwaters.ie. You can complete the grant application form online at LAwaters.ie . Closing date for receipt of applications is noon on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Projects should show benefits for water quality, biodiversity, and climate action. There is a total fund of €380,000 available for 2022. Grants awarded will range from €500 to €25,000. For support with your application contact Ann Phelan Community Water Officer for County Kilkenny

If you experience any technical difficulties on the website, please email funding@lawaters.ie or contact Facebook.com/LAWPROteam.