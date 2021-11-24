St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny at capacity with no beds available

Fears are growing in Kilkenny as St Luke’s Hospital reaches almost full capacity with no beds available according to the latest HSE data.

The latest figures reveal that there are 17 patients being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital. There are no available general beds or ICU beds free at the hospital according to the latest figures published by the HSE.

A number of social events, including Kilkenny On Ice, the L’arche Christmas Fair and an upcoming theatre production from The Barn Owl Players have all been cancelled or postponed due to the surge in Covid cases. Concerns are also mounting over testing capacity with the system coming under pressure.

Management at St Luke’s Hospital are urging the public ‘to consider their options and consult with your GP or pharmacist before attending the Emergency Department.

“If you do come to the emergency department and you are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised. Please attend the ED alone where possible,” a spokesperson said.

Amid rising cases numbers the HSE, gardaí and Kilkenny County Council are asking people to take the following steps - halve your contacts to help suppress the current high level of infection, to wear a face covering, wash/sanitise your hands frequently, maintain social distance and to meet up outdoors where possible and to ensure indoor spaces are well ventilated.

There are also concerns over testing locally and nationally, with several testing centres, including the Hebron testing centre having no available online appointments on several days due to a massive increase in demand.

In the past week 4,181 PCR tests were carried at the Kilkenny centre, compared to 1,172 during the first week in July. Since March 20, 2020 74,856 tests have been completed at the Kilkenny community testing centre.

People are asked to book online and to check the HSE site regularly as slots will become available.