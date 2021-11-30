Search

30 Nov 2021

Kilkenny TD welcomes almost €1 million funding for developing adventure tourism activities

Kilkenny TD welcomes €1.3 million funding for developing adventure tourism activities

Castlecomer Discovery Park is one of the projects to benefit

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Funding of almost €1 million to develop outdoor adventure projects in Kilkenny has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

The major investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will see the development of natural amenities and support outdoor pursuits such as hiking, mountaineering, kayaking, swimming and cycling.

“The projects in Kilkenny that we are investing in  will benefit people of all ages and abilities for generations to come”, Deputy Phelan continued. “This unprecedented investment will also help further our ambition to support our rural economies and make rural Ireland a destination of choice for adventure tourism. Outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years. Through this Fund, we are developing and enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural communities so more and more people can access and enjoy them," he said.

A total of €934,490 has been awarded for the following Kilkenny projects:

·         Kilkenny Countryside Park  - €499,500 for the enhancement of recreational amenities along the North Kilkenny Cycle Loop (Trailhead, The Parade, Kilkenny City.   The Weir River Nore Swimming Area, Bleach Road, Co. Kilkenny. Kilkenny Countryside Park - on the site of the old Dunmore Municipal Landfill, Dunmore, Co. Kilkenny).

·         Castlecomer Discovery Park - €50,000 to engage consultancy services with expertise in land-use planning, heritage, economics and tourism. 

·         Castlecomer Discovery Park - €195,945 for rehabilitation of the Ardra Looped Walk & Arboretum Walk and the provision of age friendly accessible amenity spaces and interpretation signage.

·         Woodstock Gardens and Estate, Inistioge - €189,045 to upgrade woodland and garden trails to improve accessibility for all, with accessible trails, age friendly and disabled parking and wheelchair swing.

