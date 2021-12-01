Repair works are ongoing to restore water supply in some areas of Co Kilkenny

Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in Paulstown, Gowran, Goresbridge, Skeaghvasteen and surrounding areas following a burst to a rising water main and repair works are expected to be completed this morning.

In a statement Irish Water said that they have identified a burst to a rising water main in Gowran, Co Kilkenny and are working with Kilkenny County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers. Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst is impacting the water supply to customers in Paulstown, Gowran, Goresbridge, Skeaghvasteen and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and are progressing with repairs which are complex due to the location of the burst. Repairs are expected to be completed later this morning. Typically it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Derek O’Toole, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie and enter the reference number KIL00041467 into the search bar.