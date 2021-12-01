Search

01 Dec 2021

Kilkenny retailers turn against one-way system

Chamber survey: It is clear that the majority of retailers in the city centre are not happy with current system

KILKENNY

One-way system in operation

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A majority of retailers have come out against maintaining the current one-way traffic system in the city centre, according to a survey carried out by Kilkenny Chamber.

The Chamber polled city businesses to get their thoughts, and yesterday (Tuesday) CEO John Hurley revealed many expressed dissatisfaction with the temporary measure.

“It is clear that the majority of retailers in the city centre are not happy with the current one-way system,” he said.

“It is equally clear that consumer behaviours are changing both in response to the ongoing adjustments that are a normal part of life and also in recognition of the need to embrace the challenges posed by climate change and the call for respect for the environment.”

Acknowledging that the current system is a temporary measure only, Mr Hurley said now is the time to conduct a comprehensive study to ascertain the views and habits of everyone on how they view and utilise their city centre now and into the future.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny County Council has also been conducting its own surveys as regards the system, with a wider polling sample including the general public and interest groups. The results of this are not yet known.

The council has always stressed that the one-way system is a temporary measure to facilitate social distancing and not intended as a long-term traffic solution.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media