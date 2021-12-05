Search

05 Dec 2021

Editorial: Outdoor funding an early Christmas present for Kilkenny

Outdoor spaces have been a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic and an investment of €934,490 is set to further enhance the outdoor spaces we now value more than ever.

While some may have initially been unsure about the ‘outdoor summer’ with Irish weather, in Kilkenny the creation of more outdoor amenity space has proved to be a huge success. Our outdoor spaces are continuing to be popular, even in winter.

Outside the urban areas woodland walks, riverside paths and cycle paths have also attracted more people than ever in the last two years. It is in recognition and celebration of this trend that Kilkenny County Council has been able to take advantage of the government’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to apply for funding for our outdoor spaces. The council is be applauded for its proactive approach.

With €499,500 allocated to the development of a new park on the outskirts of the city, with walking trails and cycle path links to the city and beyond, €189,045 awarded to Woodstock House and Estate for the improvement of trails, and more than €200,000 going to the Discovery Park for rejuvenated trails, Kilkenny’s natural amenities will become even more accessible to all. These outdoor spaces have been a lifeline throughout the course of this pandemic.

As we enter December — for those of us who haven’t yet done our Christmas shopping — we must bear in mind that it’s more important than ever to support local this year.

The Chamber have highlighted the importance of this. Buying Chamber gift vouchers keeps that money in Kilkenny, in the local economy. In more positive news, the Lions Club auctions are proving a big success again, raising important money for local causes. You can see the final general auction and farm auction pages in this week’s Kilkenny People, and tune in to the auctions on KCLR.

