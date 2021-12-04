Search

04 Dec 2021

Kilkenny Civil Defence celebrates achievements of their volunteers at awards night

The Civil Defence Awards took place on Wednesday

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Civil Defence recently held their awards night in their training unit to mark the achievements of the volunteers.

The Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty addressed the volunteers thanking them for their service to the people of Kilkenny and presented the unit with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the people of Kilkenny.  

The Civil Defence Officer Katherine Peacock highlighted that throughout the pandemic this unit has completed 775 taskings with 2021 being just as busy as 2020 including six searches totalling over 6000 hours of volunteering. She stated that some of the highlights of the work have been transporting many of our elderly community members to hospital and doctor appointments all over the country, packing and delivering hundreds of care packs to different groupings especially the sensory care packs for children with disabilities. 

Four members received 10-year, long service medals on the night and others were promoted for demonstrations of leadership.

The night concluded with an address by the Chief Executive of the Council Colette Byrne who spoke of the importance of volunteerism and the value of Civil Defence to the Community.  

