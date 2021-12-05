Weather warning issued for Kilkenny

Heavy rain and strong winds are on the way according to Met Eireann who have issued a weather warning for Kilkenny.
The weather alert forecasts a spell of wet and very windy weather is expected on Tuesday (December 7) and Wednesday the (December 8), with potential impacts including travel disruption and coastal flooding. There is also the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruption.
