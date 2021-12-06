Kilkenny native awarded prestigious Irish Research Council award

Piltown native, Professor Michelle Norris of Trinity College Dublin, has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Irish Research Council (IRC) Impact Award at this year’s Researcher of the Year awards.

This award is given to a current or former IRC awardee who is making a highly significant impact outside of academia. The winners of all categories were selected by an independent expert panel, chaired by Luke Drury, Professor Emeritus of Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

Professor Norris is the director of the Geary Institute for Public Policy and Professor of Social Policy at University College Dublin. Her research interests focus on housing policy and urban regeneration. She has led over 20 research projects on housing policy since 2000 and produced over 170 publications on the results.

Professor Norris is a policy adviser – domestically and internationally – on housing policy. She is currently a member of the National Economic and Social Council and chairperson of the Housing Finance Agency. In 2020, she was appointed as an expert advisor to #Housing2030 – a joint international initiative which aims to improve the capacity of national and local governments to formulate policies that improve housing affordability and sustainability.

Director of the Irish Research Council, Peter Brown, congratulated this year’s winners, saying: “I would like to congratulate Professor Norris and all of this year’s winners on their awards. The standard of nominations this year was extremely high, and each of the winners should be immensely proud of their achievements. It is great to see this year’s winners representing a diverse range of research interests, which reflects the creativity and dynamism of the research community here in Ireland. The Irish Research Council is equally proud to have supported the development of the work of these researchers through our funding.

“This year’s winners demonstrate how research helps society answer some of the big questions of our time and can make a significant and lasting impact. We look forward to continuing to cultivate a vibrant research community in which there are world-class researchers across disciplines.”

The winners of this year’s awards were announced online, via the IRC’s social media channels, in place of an official event. Full details of the awardees, can be found at: www.research.ie