Search

07 Dec 2021

Kilkenny gardaí warn people to beware of dangers as Storm Barra wreaks havoc

Kilkenny gardaí warn people to beware of dangers as Storm Barra wreaks havoc

A trampoline on the Castlecomer Road

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí are urging people to take care and protect life as Storm Barra passes through Ireland today.

Earlier this morning emergency services were called to the Castlecomer Road as a trampoline was blown over.

"The possibility of injury in so many ways is huge. Beware of poorly secured objects like trampolines and garden furniture being moved in these conditions," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí also warned people to be extra careful as conditions may worsen during the day.

"Many of us will wake up to damage caused by the storm outside. Further damage could be caused today as conditions deteriorate. This will likely cause roof damage to homes, fallen trees and indeed damage to vehicles. Remember before you set up to make that 'emergency' repair, that preservation of life trumps preservation of property every time. Do not endanger yourselves or others by doing things that are best done when the storm has died down.
Similarly if your road is blocked by a fallen tree, turn around. You might not notice the tangled power line, you may be struck by a falling tree.

"Please notify either your local authority or Garda Station by phone of any fallen trees, similar obstructions and they will be attended to when safe to do so.," a garda spokesperson added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media