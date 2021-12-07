Kilkenny gardaí warn people to beware of dangers as Storm Barra wreaks havoc

Gardaí are urging people to take care and protect life as Storm Barra passes through Ireland today.

Earlier this morning emergency services were called to the Castlecomer Road as a trampoline was blown over.

"The possibility of injury in so many ways is huge. Beware of poorly secured objects like trampolines and garden furniture being moved in these conditions," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí also warned people to be extra careful as conditions may worsen during the day.

"Many of us will wake up to damage caused by the storm outside. Further damage could be caused today as conditions deteriorate. This will likely cause roof damage to homes, fallen trees and indeed damage to vehicles. Remember before you set up to make that 'emergency' repair, that preservation of life trumps preservation of property every time. Do not endanger yourselves or others by doing things that are best done when the storm has died down.

Similarly if your road is blocked by a fallen tree, turn around. You might not notice the tangled power line, you may be struck by a falling tree.

"Please notify either your local authority or Garda Station by phone of any fallen trees, similar obstructions and they will be attended to when safe to do so.," a garda spokesperson added.