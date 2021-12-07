Storm Barra: Kilkenny's Covid testing centre to close due to safety concerns

The Covid testing centre in Kilkenny will close at 4pm today
The HSE Covid testing centre in Kilkenny will close later today due to Storm Barra as concerns grow for public safety.
"In the interests of safety of staff and service users, all five Covid-19 test centres across the South East (in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford) will close at 4pm today.
"Those that had been scheduled for appointments between 4-7pm this afternoon at those five sites are being contacted with the offer of an earlier appointment today or to reschedule to a time tomorrow," a HSE spokesperson said.
