Storm Barra: Crews restoring power where safe to do so in Kilkenny

Gale force winds associated with Storm Barra, with gusts of over 130 km/h, are continuing to cause damage to the electricity network currently affecting more than 49,000 homes, farms and businesses.

The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

With the storm still crossing the country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected. ESB Networks reminds the public that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

All internal resources are on alert and are responding to electricity outages once it is safe to do so.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie

Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.