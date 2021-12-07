Search

07 Dec 2021

Governments new funding model 'a hammer blow to parents' - Kilkenny TD

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Deputy Kathleen Funchion

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Children Kathleen Funchion TD has criticised the a government report into developing a new funding model for the sector as it "does not adequately tackle sky-high fees".

Speaking following today’s publication of the 'Early Learning and Care and School-Age Childcare Expert Group' report, Teachta Funchion said:

"I know that parents will be bitterly disappointed by the contents of today’s report, in particular the lack of recommendations around substantially and systematically addressing exorbitant fees that are financially crippling so many families.

"The Expert Group talk about creating a price comparison website, encouraging the Department to collect more data on provider costs and exploring the possibility of using this information to aid in the management of fees.

"Parents don’t want to compare fees, they want affordable, local and high quality childcare - and they want it now.

“It is bitterly disappointing that the language and terminology used around controlling fees is so wishy-washy. It should be clear, concise and outline mandatory directives and policy for government to follow.

“Parents were promised in Budget 2022 that fees would be addressed by the Expert Group, which was widely welcomed.

"I also cautiously welcomed the Government's apparent policy shift to finally address this issue, however today my worst fears have been realised. High fees will remain for the foreseeable future.

“What parents want and what I have been calling for is a mandatory national fee structure, led by the Department, and introduced immediately with a clear pathway to compulsory incremental fee reduction.

"Sinn Féin would deliver this."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media