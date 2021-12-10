Kilkenny man's pride as new Irish boardgame creation hits shelves in time for Christmas

A Kilkenny man has created a brand new board game, designed and manufactured in Ireland, which combines learning and fun for the whole family.

Eamon Fennelly is the creator of 'Top of the Class'. Eamon was born in Kilkenny, moved back in 2004 and has lived there since. It has been Eamon’s dream to see Top of the Class come to life and now seeing it on shelves across Ireland is an extremely proud moment for him.

Suitable for the whole family from age six to 99, the new general knowledge and trivia board game will teach players a thing or two and bring back some childhood memories for those big kids in the household!

The game covers core school subjects in an enjoyable and often unpredictable way with a combination of general knowledge, the process of elimination, out of box thinking, gameplay and strategy. Players must navigate around the board, avoiding hazards and a visit to the principal’s office. The whole family can play, learn, and have fun together, but who will make it to the Top of the Class?

Top of the Class was inspired by a summer working trip when Eamon and a school friend worked in a hotel in the United States. The friends quickly realised that families would bring board games to the hotel to play throughout their holiday. Realising their popularity, the two friends decided to create their own board game with an Irish twist. That summer, the board game, Top of the Class was born.

During lockdown the pair got back to work to make the game market ready. Top of the Class is now on shelves for the Christmas market of 2021 - available to buy from www.topoftheclassgame.com and in Eason’s, The Art and Hobby Shop and Cogs the Brain shop. The founders, Eamon and Niall are hoping Top of the Class will make the top of everyone’s Christmas list this year to play, learn and have fun.

“During our research and testing Top of the Class was showcased in several primary schools in Ireland, the game was well received by both teachers and pupils," says Eamon.

"We were delighted to see that families really enjoyed playing the game too. We are excited to bring Top of the Class to the Irish market. It’s wonderful to feel sense of achievement when you see the final product on a shelf. It has been a worthwhile journey, especially now seeing it in shops across Ireland. Top of the Class is a board game the whole family can play while creating memories together.”

Available from www.topoftheclassgame.com. RRP €34.95.