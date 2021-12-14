Search

14 Dec 2021

Kilkenny Bishop hangs up Christmas ‘sandbag stocking’ to raise awareness of crisis in South Sudan

Christian Aid is working through local partners to respond to the hunger and flooding crisis in South Sudan

KILKENNY

he Most Rev Michael Burrows, Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory holds up his Christmas sandbag stocking to raise awareness of the hunger crisis in flood-hit South Sudan

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

A new festive tradition began in Kilkenny this week when The Most Rev Michael Burrows, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, hung a sandbag on his mantlepiece instead of a Christmas stocking, to raise awareness of the hunger crisis in flood-hit South Sudan.

Normally deployed in flood prevention, the sandbag is being used as a reminder that extreme weather exacerbated by climate change is a powerful driver of poverty and hunger, especially in flood-prone countries such as South Sudan.

In October, South Sudan saw its worst flooding in nearly 60 years, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to abandon their homes. Unusually heavy rainfall in recent months caused the Nile to burst its banks, leaving huge swathes of rich farmland under water. As well as destroying homes, the flooding killed livestock and destroyed crops, worsening a food crisis which has left 2.4 million people at risk of falling into famine.

With his sandbag Christmas stocking, Bishop Michael Burrows is giving his backing to Christian Aid Ireland’s Christmas appeal which this year focuses on the hunger crisis in South Sudan. The Church of Ireland is one of Christian Aid’s sponsoring churches and Bishop Michael has always supported its work to end extreme poverty.

Christian Aid is working through local partners to respond to the hunger and flooding crisis in South Sudan. The charity is providing emergency life-saving support including blankets, mosquito nets, water purification tablets and cash to flood-affected families as well as cash, seeds, farming tools and fishing kits to families struggling to get enough food to eat.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Bishop Michael and all the people in the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory who support the charity’s work to relieve poverty in South Sudan and around the world.

“For many years, Bishop Michael has stood in solidarity with people living in desperate situations. This year, his ‘sandbag stocking’ is helping to raise awareness of the impact that flooding is having on an already terrible hunger crisis in South Sudan," she said.

To support Christian Aid’s Christmas appeal, visit caid.ie/Christmas or call 01 496 7040 to make a telephone donation.  

