Fantastic prizes to be one in Cois Nore's Christmas raffle - with draw on Friday in Kilkenny!

One of the prizes
Tickets (€5) for Cois Nore's Christmas raffle are on sale now, with the draw due to take place on Friday.
There are some wonderful prizes to be won this year, including a Viron Electric Scooter, afternoon tea for two in the Ormonde Hotel and a beautiful Jerpoint Glass bowl, €50 Voucher for Yesterdays Patrick Street, a €50 Fuel Voucher, and a Christmas candle from Kilkenny Design Centre.
All proceeds go to Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre.
Brian Cody will be on hand on Friday to do the draw. Click here for tickets.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.