17 Dec 2021

CCTV in 20 new locations across Kilkenny City in the New Year

CCTV

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Work is well underway in delivering CCTV cameras in 20 new locations across the city and the cameras are expected to be operational by next summer
Sergeant Peter Mc Connon told members of the Joint Policing Committee that a service level agreement would be completed by January and that it is hoped that the application would be approved by next summer.
The cameras will be monitored from the Kilkenny public office by suitably trained gardaí. The estimated cost of the project is €380,000.
Sgt Mc Connon said that the cameras would have ‘significant added value to the local community, business and An Garda Síochana in Kilkenny City’.
There are already cameras in 16 locations across the city.
The new cameras will be in locations including James Stephens Barracks, Friary Street, the Lidl/Aldi roundabout on the Waterford Road, the Freshford Road/Granges Road junction, al the roundabouts on the Ring Road, Chapel Lane and at St Francis Bridge, to include the skatepark.
Chair of the JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that ‘cameras can provide a huge deterrent for crime as well as help to detect criminal activity’.

